Concern about declining Western Cape dam levels

“It is still too early to predict how the season will turn out for the province’s fruit producers. Our orchards are in full bloom, but producers had to use water saved for the post-harvest for the pre-harvest, and water availability will be the deciding factor for the season ahead,” he said.

AGRICULTURAL NEWS - The Western Cape government and Agri Western Cape have expressed concern about the province’s dam levels falling to below 60%, while farm dam levels were on average 30% lower than the same time last year. Dam levels were at 69,5 % for the corresponding period last year.According to Carl Opperman, CEO Agri Western Cape, the critically low farm dam levels were particularly worrisome since the province’s rainy season was already over.“Water shortages remain a huge challenge and Agri Western Cape is worried about the long-term effect of the drought on the province’s strong export commodities that need water for production,” said Opperman.In the Karoo area, farm dams were now at levels where they would normally be by March next year, according to Opperman. He added that the organisation was still delivering feed to producers in the drought-stricken Karoo and West Coast areas where livestock producers had been without available grazing for months.