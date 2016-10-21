National minimum wage negotiations nearing completion

Generic image.

He added that the deliberations on labour stability were also nearing completion. “A meeting of the COP on 22 October found common ground on most of the areas negotiated by the task team.”

AGRICULTURAL NEWS - In his 2014 State of the Nation Address, President Jacob Zuma tasked NEDLAC partners, comprising of labour, business, community and government organisations, to address low wages, wage inequalities, labour market stability, violent and protracted strikes, and setting a national minimum wage.Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa recently briefed the National Assembly on the progress of introduction of the national minimum wage: “We are waiting for a report from a panel of advisors.This panel will give their report before the end of November where after the Committee of Principals (COP) of NEDLAC would able to get together to discuss the report and to finally agree on a national minimum wage which will be implemented as time goes on.”