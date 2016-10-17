Translate to: 

Fynbos the winner in local Care Taker Campaign

Fynbos the winner in local Care Taker Campaign
Mark Rutherford, MD of Gondwana Nature Reserve. holds the SCLI Care Taker certificate awarded to the estate.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Fynbos came out as the winner as landowners clear thousands of hectares of land, previously densely covered by invasive alien plants, in the Southern Cape. Areas previously affected by invasive alien plants are today covered by fynbos and rECOenosterveld.
 
With the increase in the number of tourists wishing to experience nature reserves in the Garden Route, it is imperative that more land should revert to conservation. Unfortunately, much of that land is affected by invasive alien plants. Fortunately, landowners, game reserve owners and the Southern Cape Land Initiative are all agreed on the benefits that sprout from alien eradication.
 
The Care Taker Campaign, established to encourage landowners and land managers to rehabilitate land affected by invasive alien plants back to Fynbos and indigenous states, is spearheaded by the Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI), a public platform for landowners with an interest in the control and eradication of invasive alien plants.
 
Mark Rutherford, MD Gondwana Nature Reserve, and Arnold Neethling, MD Botlierskop Nature Reserve, both agree that when managing large tracts of land in the Southern Cape, you will have to accept that thousands of hectares of land are badly affected by invasive alien plants.
 
Arnold Neethling said this week, "Dense stands of wattle, blue gum, hakea and Port Jackson has a dramatic (negative) effect on indigenous biodiversity, land available to sustain grazing animals, and the quality of grazing material".
 
Before clearing work started, in both Botlierskop and Gondwana Nature Reserves, invasive alien plants affected almost every river and wetland, as well as large parts of the open landscape.
 
Rutherford said South African visitors to Gondwana are very sensitive to the presence and effect of invasive alien plants. "It certainly affects the quality of their game viewing experience when the landscape is visibly affected by invasive alien plants. We spend a lot of resources clearing our land of invasive aliens, but the result is worth the while.
 
In partnership with the Working for Water programme, we involve local communities which have a crucial socio-economic spin-off."
 
The Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI), is a public platform for landowners and land managers with an interest in the control and eradication of Invasive Alien Plants SCLI is supported by the Table Mountain Fund (TMF). For more information visit www.scli.org.za.
 
