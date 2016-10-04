Translate to: 

SA avo season ends early due to drought

AGRICULTURAL NEWS - South African avocado farmers have faced many challenges with the past avo season, from drought and high temperatures to widespread hail which all took their toll on local avo crops.
 
As a result, this year's avos looked a little different and were available for a much shorter period.
 
Derek Donkin, CEO of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) says instead of the present avo season lasting into November as is traditionally the case, it is already drawing to a close.

“These adverse weather conditions had a severe impact on the 2016 avo season. Our avos were smaller and a little more blemished than normal. In addition, there was no out-of-season crop on the trees this year – fruit that is usually picked in October, so the season has ended early,” Donkin explains. “There will, however, be very limited quantities of avos available from some late-producing regions in South Africa over the next few weeks.”

Given the early end to the avo season, and South Africans’ increasing demand for the fruit, Donkin says avos will have to be imported earlier until the 2017 local avo season begins, at around the end of February or beginning of March next year.
 
“Suppliers will start importing avos from November 2016. Due to the high cost involved in buying and shipping these avos from Spain and Israel, there will be an increase in the price of avos on our shelves this summer,” Donkin notes.

Potential for good crops in 2017

Many farmers have already reported strong flowering on their avo trees for the 2017 season, but all agree that the success of the season will depend on how much rain is received.

“There is potential for a good crop in 2017, but this is dependent on adequate rainfall in October and November. There is a chance we could see smaller fruit again next year, with some blemishing, but as with this year’s avos, these marks won’t affect the quality of the fruit inside. Consumers can still look forward to same high-quality taste and texture they have come to expect from our local avos,” he says.

With increased demand from South African consumers for avocados, farmers are increasing their plantings of avo trees. “So the supply is growing, but now we need the rain to ensure a good harvest,” Donkin concludes.
 
10:04 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
