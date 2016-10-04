Translate to: 

Minister of Agriculture to deliver keynote address

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of South Africa, the Hon. Senzeni Zokwana. Image: twitter.com
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of South Africa, the Hon. Senzeni Zokwana, will lead the way and deliver the keynote address at Africa's largest agri-investment event, African Agri Investment Indaba, set to take place from 28-30 November in Cape Town.
 
The African Agri Investment Indaba is the largest investment platform for agribusiness and covers the entire value chain of agriculture with an international high-level conference, an exhibition area, and the “Investment Discovery Sessions”. These sessions will present pre-selected African agri-projects from over 12 countries and a combined value of US$ 2.6 million to African and international investors.

Deal-making and the long-term growth of African agriculture are the priorities of the event, an international gathering where business and government talk the same language and come together at one table.
 
Speakers discuss real market opportunities across the various African regions, African agriculture as a growing private equity investment vehicle and how to create globally competitive industries in emerging markets across Africa.

“We are honoured to have the Hon. Minister Zokwana deliver the keynote address to this international audience” states Ben Leyka, executive director of the African Agri Council, a network of agri-executives and organiser of the event. “It demonstrates that agriculture and agribusiness are on top of the agenda for African governments – we expect 5+ ministers, 50+ senior government representatives, 150+ investors and 350+ international agribusiness leaders”.

Africa's potential

According to the latest Lions on the move II report by McKinsey, Africa could nearly double its manufacturing output (including agri-processing) to $930 billion in 2025 from $500 billion today, provided countries take decisive action to create an improved environment for manufacturers.

Three-quarters of that potential could come from Africa-based companies meeting domestic demand - today, Africa imports one-third of the food, beverages, and other similar processed goods it consumes. The other one-quarter could come from more exports.
 
The rewards of accelerated industrialisation would include a step change in productivity and the creation of up to 14 million stable jobs over the next decade.
 
08:59 (GMT+2), Fri, 14 October 2016
