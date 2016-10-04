Translate to: 

Sweet potato gains more importance

Sweet potato gains more importance
Sweet potato production has gained greater importance following recent agricultural research and discoveries regarding the different ways the crop can be used to mitigate food insecurity, malnutrition, and poverty.
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - Sweet potato production has gained greater importance following recent agricultural research and discoveries regarding the different ways the crop can be used to mitigate food insecurity, malnutrition, and poverty.
 
Uganda is the biggest producer of sweet potato in Africa. Sweet potato is the third most important food crop in East Africa and it is also much valued as a major food crop in the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Fodder for livestock

However, due to research efforts by the International Potato Center (CIP) and other organisations, the crop has gained more importance in the recent years as a source of material for silage making to feed pigs and other livestock during times of fodder scarcity.

For a long time, sweet potato vines, peelings, and inedible tubers were given to pigs by farmers. But, since they were highly perishable and seasonal, the excess was wasted leaving the farmers with the burden of feeding the animals during the dry season. This caused most farmers to reduce their herds.

In light of this, pig farmers and youth groups in Masaka and Kamuli Districts have been trained in making sweet potato vines silage. Last month, two sweet potato silage making business centres were launched in Masaka and one in Kamuli for the purpose of training more people.
 
Farmers have also been trained in better farming practices and introduced to higher yielding varieties of the crop.
 
08:29 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 10%
No
George Herald 87%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
mossman
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 43 and 56.
DylF
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up