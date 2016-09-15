Getting McDonalds SA to commit to cage-free chickens

AGRICULTURAL NEWS - In order to raise awareness of the petition to get McDonalds SA to commit to a cage-free policy, and in aid of World Farm Animal Day (2 October), and World Animal Day (4 October), media and other influencers joined Angus McIntosh at the Spier Biodynamic Farm last week to see what free range chickens actually look like.

McIntosh showed attendees what free-range and cage-free chickens experience compared to the cruelty of battery cages. Guests included well-known conservationist Braam Malherbe and Yolanda Guse, the petition starter.



Guse, a 23-year-old student, with the support of four animal protection organisations including Beauty without Cruelty SA, United Front 4 Animals (UFA), OWL South African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) and Animal Voice are promoting and supporting a petition encouraging McDonald’s South Africa to adopt a cage-free egg policy like their international counterparts - McDonald’s US, Canada Australia and Europe - have already done.

Despite more than 17,600 people signing the online petition and additional pressure from these four animal protection groups, the public and local celebrities, McDonald's SA still won’t make a commitment to stop the suffering of their hens and commit to cage-free eggs used in their most popular products.