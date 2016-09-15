Translate to: 

SA to export pigeon peas, pork, mango to India

SA to export pigeon peas, pork, mango to India
As part of ongoing efforts by member states to improve intra-BRICS trade, South Africa has been granted an opportunity to export pigeon peas also known as Cajanus Cajan, pork, mango, and persimmons to India.
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - As part of ongoing efforts by member states to improve intra-BRICS trade, South Africa has been granted an opportunity to export pigeon peas also known as Cajanus Cajan, pork, mango, and persimmons to India. India for its part has expressed an interest to import pickled sheep skins from South Africa.
 
This emerged at the recent 6th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) meeting of Agriculture Ministers in New Delhi, India, which was attended by Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana.

Pigeon peas

The seeds of pigeon peas are a common food grain in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Pigeon pea crop which is one of the drought tolerant legume crops is consumed on a large scale mainly in South Asia and is a major source of protein for the population of that subcontinent.

India is a big consumer as well as a net importer of pigeon peas with the Free on Board (FOB) prices documented at the range from $450/ton to $ 900/ton with the average price recorded as $600 in 2015.

The Department Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries on Tuesday said the pigeon peas can be imported into India free of duty. This tariff dispensation, the department said, is a key enabler for those willing to take advantage of this trade opportunity.

"It is anticipated that South Africa will have market access opportunity to export 1,000 tonnes of pigeon peas per annum once the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries on pigeon peas trade has been concluded, possibly in 2018," the department said.

Pork meat

India has also seen an increase in the import of pork meat. Data shows that between 2010 and 2015, Indian imports of pig meat increased by an average of 11% driven mainly by demands from the hotels, restaurants, institutional sector as well as high-end retailers. The range of imported pork based products included pork belly, chops, loins, tenderloin, neck, spare ribs, bacon, ham, salami, and sausage.

Read more on Bizcommunity.
09:37 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 9%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 91%
Men
Women
Search
Pappa_Beer_345
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 44.
lekkernou
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up