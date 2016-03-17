Translate to: 

Scaling up climate-smart agriculture solutions for Southern African farmers

Scaling up climate-smart agriculture solutions for Southern African farmers
14 September 2016 will see the inception of meeting and working sessions for a new flagship project "Scaling-Up Climate-Smart Agricultural Solutions for Cereals and Livestock Farmers in Southern Africa"
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - 14 September 2016 will see the inception of meeting and working sessions for a new flagship project "Scaling-Up Climate-Smart Agricultural Solutions for Cereals and Livestock Farmers in Southern Africa" - a collaboration between the ACP-EU Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA)and the Southern Africa Confederation of Agricultural Union (SACAU), the International Maize and Wheat Centre (CIMMYT/CCAFS) and several other partners.
 
The launch will be followed by working sessions for the remainder of the week at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.
 
This flagship project will be implemented in a selected number of SACAU member countries and it aims to promote information and access to specific climate solutions for cereals and livestock farmers, with the intention to increase household food security, nutrition and incomes for smallholder farmers through four key areas namely: drought-tolerant germplasms, the provision of climate information services, weather-based insurance as well as diversification of options for livestock farmers.

Forty participants have been invited from various organisations which are active in the area of climate change management and climate-smart agriculture and to participate and contribute to the working sessions.
 
The meeting aims to build partnerships and synergies with stakeholders in the implementation of the flagship project and for technical validation of the proposed scaling-up strategy. 
 
08:51 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
According to the latest crime statistics, murder is on the increase in George. Does this surprise you?
Yes
George Herald 52%
No
George Herald 48%
Men
Women
Search
Michael_120
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
Biki_951
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up