Essential changes urged in farming

According to Weepener, the research stretches over many years and is used to predict likely conditions up to the year 2100.

AGRICULTURE NEWS - Changing climate is slowly altering the Eastern Cape agricultural landscape, and farmers will need to adjust practices and look at alternative products to adapt to steadily migrating weather patterns.Agricultural Research Council (ARC) specialist Harold Weepener said the changes were slow, but studies showed climates from the northern parts of South Africa were gradually shifting south.Regions along the Wild Coast and the eastern shore could become more sub-tropical and start to support products currently grown in provinces like Mpumalanga and Limpopo.Areas of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal could become more suitable for growing nuts, like macadamias, while Limpopo could no longer be suitable for nut production by the year 2090.