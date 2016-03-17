Fitbit for cows: helping dairy farms get into shape

Wearable technology like the Fitbit is all the rage with fitness fanatics and a Pakistani tech firm may soon revolutionise the livestock farming sector with something similar.

E4 Technologies, based in Islamabad, recently introduced a collar fitted tracking device for cows called the Cowlar tracking devices that will enable farmers with limited resources to increase productivity to levels they could only have dreamed of in the past which they hope will improve the Pakistani dairy sector’s dismal per cow yield of four to five liters of milk per day.



According to TechInAsia, E4 Technologies hopes to increase milk yields by up to 15% with their affordable, easy-to-use tracking device.

TechInAsia reports the Cowlar constantly monitors the temperature and behaviour of animals through motion-sensing trackers that scrutinize cows’ eating, sleeping, mating and other significant activities.

The data is then fed back into an algorithm at a solar-powered base within a 4km range, which determines things like the health of the cow, its predicted heat cycle and any irregularities in behaviour.