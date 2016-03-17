Translate to: 

Fitbit for cows: helping dairy farms get into shape

Fitbit for cows: helping dairy farms get into shape
Wearable technology like the Fitbit is all the rage with fitness fanatics and a Pakistani tech firm may soon revolutionise the livestock farming sector with something similar.
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - Wearable technology like the Fitbit is all the rage with fitness fanatics and a Pakistani tech firm may soon revolutionise the livestock farming sector with something similar.
 
E4 Technologies, based in Islamabad, recently introduced a collar fitted tracking device for cows called the Cowlar tracking devices that will enable farmers with limited resources to increase productivity to levels they could only have dreamed of in the past which they hope will improve the Pakistani dairy sector’s dismal per cow yield of four to five liters of milk per day.

According to TechInAsia, E4 Technologies hopes to increase milk yields by up to 15% with their affordable, easy-to-use tracking device.
 
TechInAsia reports the Cowlar constantly monitors the temperature and behaviour of animals through motion-sensing trackers that scrutinize cows’ eating, sleeping, mating and other significant activities.
 
The data is then fed back into an algorithm at a solar-powered base within a 4km range, which determines things like the health of the cow, its predicted heat cycle and any irregularities in behaviour.
 
09:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 69%
No
George Herald 13%
I don't care
George Herald 18%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Soeknetliefde699
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
Capetonianboertjie
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 54.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up