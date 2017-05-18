Amor Vittone: My children keep me going

Amore Vittone and her children. Photo: Instagram

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - It’s been a rough few months for Amor Vittone, who is currently dealing with drama over Joost van der Westhuizen’s will.

“A mother does it with passion even if she is a tired. With a tear and a smile, because she can and she wants to. Surround yourself with people who are positive! I am blessed with my beautiful children who keep me going,” she said in the post.

The singer made headlines recently after it was revealed that she might receive nothing but a “TV or two” from Joost’s estate.The rugby star’s brother produced a second unsigned will that differs from one he made several years ago. The initial will leaves everything to Amor and the couple’s two children, Jordan and Kylie.But Joost’s brother has since produced another will, which reportedly was signed by a Commissioner of Oaths on Joost’s behalf as he suffered from Motor Neuron Disease, and could not do so himself.“…my estranged wife, Amor, may not benefit at all,” the will reads, according to Rapport.She was involved in an attempted hijacking last month, and opened up about her financial woes in an April issue of Huisgenoot.Amor told the magazine she has to take over payments for everything her late husband paid for, including their children’s school fees, medical aid, and a domestic worker’s salary.She told the magazine the bills were piling up and she could not afford to pay for everything alone.She took to Facebook recently to talk about how she is surrounding herself with positive people.