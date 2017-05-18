Trevor Noah about the day his stepfather shot his mother

Trevor Noah.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has detailed the rage he felt when he found out his stepfather had shot his mom in the head.

Trevor added that it was his mom’s view and advice that calmed him down.

“My mother said to me, ‘don’t hate him for doing this, but rather pity him because he too is a victim, in his own way, of a world that has thrust upon him an idea of masculinity that he has subscribed to and is now a part of. As for myself, I do not wish to imbue myself with a hatred that only I will carry’,” Trevor explained.

“I think watching my mom, her growth post-shooting, our family and the way we became stronger, really became the example that I chose to live by. That’s really what I’ve stuck to, and that’s how I try to live my life every day.”

The incident took place about eight years ago, and even though it was widely reported on, Trevor has been coy to speak about it.Now during an interview with People magazine US, the funnyman revisited the anger he felt.“I remember after the shooting, my mother was in the hospital, and all I felt was rage,” he said.The comedian said that his mom’s attitude towards the incident has become the example he lives by on a daily basis