Princes William and Harry make Diana documentary

Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry say they are doing their duty as sons by taking part in a BBC documentary about their mother.

They want to "stand up for her name", saying they felt they let her down in the past by not protecting her.

The programme will include William and Harry speaking about the week following her death, from the moment they heard the news to the day of her funeral.

It comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of Diana's death on 31 August.

In the 90-minute documentary, with the working title Diana, William is to say: "Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her.



"I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn't protect her.



"We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was.



"Do our duties as sons in protecting her."