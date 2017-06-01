Ariana Grande concertgoers to get free benefit tickets

Ariana Grande.

"To help us verify that fans were at the show, they must register on a link and provide their booking reference and information about where they bought their ticket, including the venue box office, or primary and secondary ticketing websites.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - All survivors of Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert will get free tickets to her upcoming benefit concert.There were concerns that some fans, who had bought tickets through secondary websites, would not be entitled to passes to her One Love Manchester show this weekend but Ticketmaster have extended their registration deadline and are working to verify all ticket holders.Ticketmaster said in a statement: "We understand that there are a number of fans who didn't receive an email this morning with regards to free tickets for One Love Manchester."We worked through the night and verified thousands of original bookings although there were some we could not verify.