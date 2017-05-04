Translate to: 

2017 Gourmets & Gourmands will have French flair

2017 Gourmets & Gourmands will have French flair
Celebrity chef François Ferreira (third left) with other participants in Gourmets & Gourmands, from left: Shawn Thysse (Pomodoro), Janine Shippen (Café Gannet), Claudio Nespola (Pomodoro), JJ Moorcroft (Café Gannet) and Gareth Shippen (Pomodoro).
GEORGE NEWS - The ninth annual Gourmets & Gourmands evening, one of the major events on the George calendar, will be held on Saturday 26 August. Alewijn Dippenaar from the event organisers, Goji, announced the date on Monday at the official launch held at Déjà Vu Equestrian & Cottages outside Blanco.
 
Sponsors, members of the media and participating chefs in this grand annual event in aid of Carpe Diem School experienced a pleasant foretaste of the 'French Flair' theme for this year.
 
A total of 18 restaurants from the region will take part. As in previous years, guests can expect a delightfully entertaining evening of delectable food, good wine and congenial company.
 
Carpe Diem Principal Karools Hauptfleisch thanked all the role players for being part of the flagship event and their tremendous contribution to the school. "Without Gourmets & Gourmands, we cannot balance our books. You make it possible for our 331 children to have 'nice-to-haves', like the electrical wheelchair we could buy for one of our pupils.
 
When he was put into this chair, he was able to move independently for the first time in his life. Seeing him manoeuvering himself around brought tears to my eyes."
 
Dippenaar singled out Hartmans Butchery, the main sponsor of the event, for their massive contribution every year. Children with special needs from all over the Southern Cape attend Carpe Diem where they receive top-notch education and therapy.
 
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:20 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 June 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the director of a department is directly responsible for the quality of service delivery?
Yes
George Herald 90%
No
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
Steve000
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 58.
Velvoetjies
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up