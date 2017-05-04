2017 Gourmets & Gourmands will have French flair

Celebrity chef François Ferreira (third left) with other participants in Gourmets & Gourmands, from left: Shawn Thysse (Pomodoro), Janine Shippen (Café Gannet), Claudio Nespola (Pomodoro), JJ Moorcroft (Café Gannet) and Gareth Shippen (Pomodoro).

GEORGE NEWS - The ninth annual Gourmets & Gourmands evening, one of the major events on the George calendar, will be held on Saturday 26 August. Alewijn Dippenaar from the event organisers, Goji, announced the date on Monday at the official launch held at Déjà Vu Equestrian & Cottages outside Blanco.

Sponsors, members of the media and participating chefs in this grand annual event in aid of Carpe Diem School experienced a pleasant foretaste of the 'French Flair' theme for this year.

A total of 18 restaurants from the region will take part. As in previous years, guests can expect a delightfully entertaining evening of delectable food, good wine and congenial company.

Carpe Diem Principal Karools Hauptfleisch thanked all the role players for being part of the flagship event and their tremendous contribution to the school. "Without Gourmets & Gourmands, we cannot balance our books. You make it possible for our 331 children to have 'nice-to-haves', like the electrical wheelchair we could buy for one of our pupils.

When he was put into this chair, he was able to move independently for the first time in his life. Seeing him manoeuvering himself around brought tears to my eyes."

Dippenaar singled out Hartmans Butchery, the main sponsor of the event, for their massive contribution every year. Children with special needs from all over the Southern Cape attend Carpe Diem where they receive top-notch education and therapy.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

