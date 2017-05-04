Funds raised successfully at 'Badisa Bederf'

Badisa social workers and people who support the Badisa cause, from left: Monique Best (Miss Junior Teen SA 2017), Lucreisha Morris (social worker Badisa), Phébé Janse van Rensburg, Heyde Marie Janse van Rensburg (social worker Badisa) and Amonette Prinsloo. See more photos, taken by Myron Rabinowitz, online at www.georgeherald.com

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Badisa George held a successful 'Badisa Bederf' fundraiser on Saturday 20 May.

The guests watched as Gerda Stols arranged a beautiful flower bouquet, and were entertained by singer Johan Prinsloo and talented young pianist Ludolph Pedro.

Monique Best told the guests about the charity work she has to do during her reign as Miss Junior Teen SA 2017. Every guest received a prize in the lucky draw.

Badisa chairman of the finance committee, Chris Neethling, told guests, "Badisa is a non-profit organization rendering services to children and families.

"We provide care for the aged, disabled and people who are substance dependent in Blanco and the farming areas. The biggest challenge Badisa faces is to make it known that the former Christelike Maatskaplike Raad (CMR) is Badisa."

Watch a video below:

A smiling Lida Smal (right) serves Lalie Delport.

Badisa guests Monica Conradie (left), Elna Jordaan and Elsabe Smith take a second to pose with Monique Best.

ARTICLE, VIDEO & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'