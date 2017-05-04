Kendall Jenner new Adidas brand ambassador

Kendall Jenner.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Kendall Jenner is the new face of Adidas Originals.The reality TV star-turned-model announced her latest gig on Instagram on Wednesday (31May17).“Officially joining the adidas fam!” she gushed in a caption beneath a cute photo of herself driving a golf cart in front of a wall with the words ‘Welcome to the Family’ spray-painted onto it near the sportswear brand’s iconic logo.The 21-year-old star may have been hinting at her new alliance a week ago when she posted a sweet Instagram image of herself as a little girl in pigtails wearing a white and blue Adidas T-shirt. In the caption Kendall insisted she’s “always been an OG (original gangster)” Adidas fan, a slang term used to explain her longtime appreciation for the brand.“A longtime fan of the brand, Kendall embodies the spirit of Adidas Originals as a creative force shaping the world today by challenging the status quo in her very own way,” company executives wrote in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily.Kendall is following in the footsteps of her brother-in-law Kanye West through her partnership with the company. Kanye has been working with Adidas on his Yeezy lines for several seasons, since 2013.Kendall’s new Adidas Originals role comes hard on the heels of a few campaigns she’s starred in that have received harsh criticism – she was slammed for cultural insensitivity for appearing on the cover of Vogue India’s 10-year anniversary issue last month (May17), and back in April she was involved in another scandal when she starred in a disastrous Pepsi ad that adapted American protest marches in a bid to sell the soda drink.