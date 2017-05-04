Dance extravaganza for dogs

Dancers from Christelle Smit Dance Studio.

GEORGE NEWS - Dancers from several local dance studios are preparing for a dance extravaganza at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre, Dance Mosaic - Dancing For Dogs on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June.



Two shows are scheduled for each day (15:00 and 19:00), and tickets are now available at the theatre.

"This is the second time we are staging this collaborative work," said Geldenhuys. "As a passionate animal activist I approached the participating teachers and requested that the funds generated from the show be used to fund a spayathon in the Garden Route.

The cast will assist in the recovery rooms to comfort the animals as they come out of anaesthetic after the operations. This way we teach our pupils compassion and love."

Donations towards this fund can also be made by the public.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'



Abigail Geldenhuys, a teacher at the Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet, started the Dance Mosaic initiative in 2014. For the upcoming show, seven teachers from five local dance schools will put together a mosaic of dance genres ranging from classical ballet to hip hop.