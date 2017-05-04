Translate to: 

ReedValley Portugal Day Festival promises fun for all
The ReedValley Olá Portugal! festival offers enjoyment for the whole family.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Portugal Day is less than two weeks away and the ReedValley team in Mossel Bay, is hard at work organising the Olá Portugal! festival that is set to take place on Saturday 10 June.
 
This festival, the first of what will become an annual event, will not only showcase traditional Portuguese culture and cuisine but also some of the Garden Route's best wine offerings from Boplaas and Baleia wine farms.
 
Visitors can look forward to live music throughout the day as well as traditional Portuguese folk dancing, games, and also great prizes for the most authentically dressed couple. For hungry bellies, ReedValley has planned six stalls selling, among other things, feijoada, espetada and pastéis de nata, and for the more adventurous, they will also be offering caipirinha (a cocktail made with cachaça (sugar cane liquor), sugar and lime) and Portuguese sangria.
 
Take home a gift for a family member or keepsake to remember the day by from the curio stall. The little ones can make friends with the furry friends in the new petting zoo or bounce around on the jumping castle.
 
ReedValley is fully prepared for possible bad weather and the entire festival will be taking place inside the venue and under a marquee tent. Festival goers can snuggle up in front of one of the oversized fireplaces, and extra gas heaters also promise a cosy atmosphere.
 
ReedValley wine farm is situated on the R327 near Mossel Bay. Entry to the event is free. Doors open at 10:00 and everybody is welcome.
 
For further information or to get involved, please contact lynette@reedvalley.com or 082 925 0558.
 
07:43 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 June 2017
