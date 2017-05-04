Paris Jackson is the new face of Calvin Klein

Paris Jackson.

Nineteen-year-old Jackson has had a slew of success in the limelight recently. She’s just been cast to star in her first feature film opposite Chalize Theron, Tandie Newton and Amanda Seyfried. In addition, Jackson has graced the cover of Vogue Australia and has been spotted at several A-list.

Paris Jackson joins the big leagues

Several high profile stars have appeared for the brand in the past. Most notably Kate Moss, Brooke Shields, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber, Rooney Mara and Kendall Jenner. The designer continues to be a firm favourite on the red carpet favoured by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Moore and Lupita Nyongo.

Will the move be the first step towards stardom for the blonde beauty? Only time will tell. One thing’s certain though – if she’s anything like her famous father and his siblings, a rise to fame and fortune is imminent.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The outspoken daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is set to make waves in the fashion industry. Paris Jackson has landed a seven-figure deal with fashion powerhouse Calvin Klein.