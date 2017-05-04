Local suppliers showcase delicacies

With Allewijn Dippenaar are two of his students, Jason Esterhuizen and Sadieka Haynie.

GEORGE NEWS - The François Ferreira Academy hosted a suppliers day for local businesses on Thursday 18 May to introduce and showcase local products to the hospitality trade.

The happy event was held at Pappa G's Trattoria at the Mount View Resort in York Street in George.

Cheese, coffee, cold meats, pickled mushrooms, olives, cakes, wine and Banting products were some of the produce on show. Pauline Lourens and Ilse Schoonraad were there to sample the delicious food and drink.

Ian Kingwell of Kingwell Cheese with François Ferreira Academy co-owner Denise Lindley.

With Allewijn Dippenaar are two of his students, Jason Esterhuizen and Sadieka Haynie.

