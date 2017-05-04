Translate to: 

Tyra Banks accused of humiliating young girl

Tyra Banks accused of humiliating young girl
Tyra Banks.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is suing Marathon Productions after claiming her daughter Mary was “traumatised” by her interaction with the TV host and former model at a taping in March.
 
According to court filings obtained by the New York Daily News, Doe, a singer-songwriter and her husband John Doe, a guitarist, producer and recording engineer, flew out to Los Angeles to film their audition for the show, which included an original song she wrote about her daughter, Mary, which she asked them to perform.

Doe says she and her husband were “humiliated” by the judges and the audience, who criticised the song.

She also alleged that Tyra, 43, insisted Mary look “embarrassed and annoyed” by the performance, shook the girl’s shoulder, pulled her hair back and tried to “physically manipulate her.”

“Banks also insinuated that Mary was accidentally conceived, made fun of the performance and ridiculed [the] song in front of Mary,” according to the lawsuit.
 
Reality show contestants typically sign a waiver acknowledging that they may be subjected to ridicule and humiliation
The suit alleges, however, that Marathon Productions got Mary to sign a contract without her parents’ knowledge or consent.

After the contestant complained, the company communicated that it would not feature Mary in the broadcast. But the couple’s request that the entire performance not be aired was denied.

The lawsuit is claiming intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, as well as civil battery and civil assault, alleging that Mary was left “traumatised and became deeply depressed.” 
 
07:05 (GMT+2), Thu, 25 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 43%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 43%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 14%
Men
Women
Search
Hoagie
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 65.
Kalahari_062
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 57.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up