Netflix viewers like comedy over their cornflakes

You wake up and what's the first thing you watch as you're planning your breakfast (avo on toast anyone)?

The answer is comedy shows, according to new data released by streaming service Netflix.

We're much more likely to need a laugh first thing in the morning, its research suggests.

Users worldwide are 34% more likely to choose shows like How I Met Your Mother and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air at around 6am rather than any other time.

Nearly half (47%) of Netflix viewers opt for dramas during the lunch period, while thrillers such as Stranger Things are becoming more popular by evening up until 11pm when comedies are back on the agenda.