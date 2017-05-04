Emmaüs Winter Market next month

Crocheted and knitted items as well as needle work goodies will also be on sale.

GEORGE NEWS - The Emmaüs Winter Market takes place on Saturday 3 June and promises to cater for everyone's needs.

The market will be open from 08:00 till 12:00 at Emmaüs in Memorium Street.

Second-hand clothes and books, a white elephant table, and a variety of food will be available.

This year's star attraction on the breakfast menu is the Emmaüs Breakfast Bun, a roosterkoek with bacon and egg.

Emmaüs is renowned for its wooden toys and bric-a-brac.

