Emmaüs Winter Market next month

Crocheted and knitted items as well as needle work goodies will also be on sale.
GEORGE NEWS - The Emmaüs Winter Market takes place on Saturday 3 June and promises to cater for everyone's needs.
The market will be open from 08:00 till 12:00 at Emmaüs in Memorium Street.
Second-hand clothes and books, a white elephant table, and a variety of food will be available.
This year's star attraction on the breakfast menu is the Emmaüs Breakfast Bun, a roosterkoek with bacon and egg.
Emmaüs is renowned for its wooden toys and bric-a-brac.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 24 May 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.