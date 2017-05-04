RLR bazaar on Saturday 27 May

The RLR bazaar always offers a variety of useful and beautiful items.

GEORGE NEWS - RLR Retirement Centre in De La Fontaine Street is having their bazaar in aid of their Frail Care Fund on Saturday 27 May starting at 08:00.

There will be lots of bargains and plenty to browse through. Enjoy tea with delicious homemade cakes and other eats.

Don't miss the amazing craft table with handmade knitwear and other handiwork. There will also be plants for sale at very reasonable prices.

The organisers are still looking for items for the white elephant table, e.g. kitchen utensils, crockery, electrical appliances, ornaments etc.

If you are able to help, please contact Don Merry on 044 874 5956/084 732 2873 (RLR flat number 4).

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'