Wide spectrum of dance in show

GEORGE NEWS - The Melissa Page School of Dance are currently staging a dance production, Spectrum, from 24 to 27 May at The Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.

Dancers between the ages of 4 and 21 are performing various styles of dance including Modern, Tap and Hip Hop. Shows start at 19:00, with a matinee at 15:00 on Saturday 27 May.

Tickets are available from The Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre Box Office at R70 for adults and R50 for scholars and children.

