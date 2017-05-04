The Ramon Alexander Jazz ensemble consisting of Ramon Alexander, composer, pianist and arranger, as well as Annemie Nel, drummer, Chadleigh Gowar, bassist, and Zeke le Grange, saxophonist.

GEORGE NEWS - The Ramon Alexander Jazz ensemble consisting of Ramon Alexander, composer, pianist and arranger, as well as Annemie Nel, drummer, Chadleigh Gowar, bassist, and Zeke le Grange, saxophonist, will perform on Saturday 17 June at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre at 19:30.

Bookings for this spectacular jazz concert are essential.

More information is available on www.georgemusicsociety.co.za

Tickets will be available from The Office next to Mini Pick n Pay and the Arts Theatre. More information is available from the George Music Society Facebook page or Henk on 083 414 0350.

Lynette Petersen, extraordinary local vocalist, will join this exciting group of young musicians for a treat for jazz lovers. Kerwin Albertus, a music prodigy and young saxophonist from Outeniqua High School, will also perform.