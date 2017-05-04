Ariana Grande breaks silence after concert terror attack

Ariana Grande.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The 23-year-old star is thought to be physically unhurt by the blast, which took place at around 22:35 last night (22 May), shortly after the conclusion of her concert – but Ariana has expressed her sorrow at the deaths of 19 people in Manchester, England.

“We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

She said on Twitter: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. (sic)”Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun issued a statement following the incident, saying “our hearts are broken” by the tragedy.Scooter said on the micro-blogging website: “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.“We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.