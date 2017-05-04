Folkify! acoustic band in George

The acoustic band members are, from left: Kevin Abraham on guitar, Janet Sklar on violin, and Kristo Zondagh on percussion. They have a one night performance on Wednesday 31 May at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.

GEORGE NEWS - After his highly successful first run of shows in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town, Kevin Abraham brings his acoustic ensemble, Folkify!, to Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre with a performance at 19:30 on Wednesday 31 May.

It's a simple but satisfying concept: they play uncomplicated, unaffected acoustic music well. Kevin's original songs and ballads will resonate with audiences who enjoy melody and meaning. It's also an introduction to his interpretation of a range of someof our favorite pop and rock songs reimagined in his style of folk music.

So although the show is mainly original, there are also plenty of familiar songs to enjoy. Musically, Folkify! is collaboration.

accompanied by Janet Sklar on violin and Kristo Zondagh on percussion. Both Janet and Kristo are acclaimed artists in their own right; versatile and highly talented.

performances.



If you love acoustic, you'll love Folkify!. They urge Georgians to join them for a great experience. Tickets can be bought online at www.georgeartsthetare.co.za or at the George Arts Theatre Box Office at the theatre in York Street. For more information phone 044 874 3142.

Kevin brings his unique songs and interpretations, strong vocals and years of experience on acoustic guitar. They bring a rich, very satisfying element into the Folkify! performances. All Folkify!'s recent runs have been sold out, and the trio have been hailed for their thoughtful, interesting, but lively performances.