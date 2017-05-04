Fair and Wild Art: Calling all artists

Carole Durrant (right) and her daughter Baince Ralph are the driving force behind the Fair and Wild art fair which will take place every first Wednesday of the month.The next date to diarise is 7 June.

WILDERNESS NEWS - The Fair and Wild Art active art fair will be held in Wilderness on Wednesday 7 June from 09:00 to 16:00. Organiser Carole Durrant says this fair will take place on the first Wednesday of every month.

To create a vibe of activity instead of a static art display, Durrant encourages artists to bring along their current art project and work on them at the fair.

A R50 fee per stall will be charged to pay the musician who is going to contribute to the artsy ambiance. Artists may also hold creative workshops for any medium and are asked to supply their own tables and/or easels.

Booking is on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information contact Carole of BCreative Design & Print and Cabesa Gallery at 082 569 0800.

