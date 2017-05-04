Famous circus stages final show

After 146 years, America's most celebrated circus Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus has staged its final performance in New York.

"As far as this great American institution, it is a sad moment," ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson said.

Owners of the company said the tough decision had been made due to falling ticket sales and high operating costs.For the performers, it also means the end of a tight-knit community that lived on a train in between shows.The final performance of what the company described as "the greatest show on earth" was streamed live online.