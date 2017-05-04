Famous circus stages final show

After 146 years, America's most celebrated circus Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus has staged its final performance in New York.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - After 146 years, America's most celebrated circus Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus has staged its final performance in New York.
Owners of the company said the tough decision had been made due to falling ticket sales and high operating costs.
"As far as this great American institution, it is a sad moment," ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson said.
For the performers, it also means the end of a tight-knit community that lived on a train in between shows.
TAP HERE to read and watch how performers are dealing with the end of the circus.
The final performance of what the company described as "the greatest show on earth" was streamed live online.
09:41 (GMT+2), Mon, 22 May 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.