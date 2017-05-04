Beyoncé celebrates in African-themed baby shower

Pregnant Beyonce Carter on a stage after performance Photo: Instagram

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The Formation hitmaker’s closest pals – including Serena Williams and her Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – were seen arriving at the private residence in Beverly Hills in limousines.

A source told E! News : “The party was very family friendly with Blue Ivy and lots of her friends running around the grounds of the estate. There was a huge tent erected on the property where most of the shower took place.

“The décor was African themed and very colourful with lounge seating areas, floor pillows and rugs on the floor. The tables had lanterns, wooden elephants and pink and white roses for centrepieces. There was also a henna tattoo artist and African dancers and drummers walking around. A huge soul food buffet was served for a late lunch.”

Once inside, the group – which also included Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson and the singer’s daughter Blue Ivy – enjoyed the African-themed décor and the various facilities put on by the hosts including a pool party with lifeguards, pool rafts and a lemonade bar for the children.