Miss Garden Route from Mossel Bay

Witness Kavumo with Anika from Arabella Beauty, who was responsible for her make-up and grooming, and Frieda van der Walt, owner of Gemini Modelling Agency.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The final selection and crowning of Miss Garden Route 2017 took place on 6 May at the Civic Centre in George.

The pageant was organised by the RoleModels Foundation. The fifteen finalists were all stunning and charming, which made the final choice extremely difficult for the judges.

The final result was reached and Witness Kavumo, a model from Gemini Modelling Agency in Mossel Bay, won the title of Miss RSA Garden Route 2017 from the other fourteen contestants.

Witness has recently made the transition from part-time model to full-time model, and although she is only 20 years of age she has already won quite a number of titles. She is definitely a young lady that possesses the potential to make it all the way to the top.

