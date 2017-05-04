Duchess Kate worried that kids will misbehave at sister’s wedding

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children’s party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016.

ENTERTAINEMENT NEWS - The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton is set to tie the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews over the weekend and Catherine is “hopeful” that her two children – Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, two – will behave well.

She said: “Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience.

However, at times, it’s also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not, nothing could really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.”

Andrew Bates, who along with his wife Janet spoke to the Duchess at the Queen’s first annual garden party of the season on Tuesday, 16 May, said: “She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave. She said she was hopeful that they would be good but you never know at that age.”Andrew was invited to the garden party as he has worked on the sound for some of the biggest royal events including the Queen’s speech for the last 28 years and he says the Duchess of Cambridge – who is married to Prince William – was curious how he felt being “on the other side of the fence”.He added: “She was really interested in that, particularly when I explained that I had never been to Buckingham Place outside of work. The Duchess wondered how it felt to be on the other side of the fence.”Meanwhile, Duchess Catherine previously admitted that motherhood is “rewarding” yet “overwhelming”