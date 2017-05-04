Minki charms mothers and daughters

Actress and Outeniqua High drama teacher Karleine Herbst (left) interviewed mo-del and popular kyknet series Boer soek 'n Vrou presenter, Minki van der Westhuizen at a mother and daughter evening at the school on Wednesday 10 May. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - The vivacious and strikingly beautiful international model, Minki van der Westhuizen, widely known presenter of kykNET's Boer Soek 'n Vrou and field presenter of the popular magazine show Kwêla, was the guest at Outeniqua High School's mother and daughter evening on Wednesday 10 May.

Describing the special relationship she has always had with her mother, Carien, Minki said, "One of the most special moments in my life was when I introduced my daughter to my mother at London's Heathrow airport. At the time we were living in England (Ernest was playing rugby for Saracens), and my mom came to visit when Katerien was a month old. It was very emotional - here I was standing with my daughter in my arms and my mom saw me as a mother for the first time."

Recalling this brought tears to her eyes. A member of the audience came to her rescue and handed her a tissue. After a deep breath she continued, "Now that I am a mother, the bond between my mother and I is even stronger. It is wonderful to see how she is blooming and bursting with pride as a grandmother.

It is funny that when I reprimand my children she will tell me it is not necessary to be so strict - and I look at her and say, 'But you were strict with me!' Sorry girls (to the audience); mothers know best! I am thankful that my parents supported me in the early days of my modelling career and never held me back.

My mother was once asked how she could allow her daughter to travel alone in the big wide world. Her answer was, 'I know her head is screwed on right. We have taught her for 18 years - she knows what is right and what is wrong as she had defined boundaries in place during her formative years. And for the most part she has adhered to them'."

Asked about her busy schedule travelling across the length and breadth of the country for the filming of Boer soek 'n Vrou, Minki replied, "I have discovered the most amazing thing in life. It's called 'Lego'. So when I get back home, all is forgiven as long as I have a new Lego set for my daughters. But yes, it is difficult to be away from one's children for a night - never mind 10 days."

The question-and-answer session was led by Karleine Herbst, the school's drama teacher, and was sponsored by Inferno Hair Studio in Heather Park.

Inferno hair studio in Heather Park was the main sponsor of the evening. From left are Wilma Cronjé, Moira Kleynhans, Karen van Zyl, Zelda van der Merwe (owner Inferno), Minki van der Westhuizen, Leanè Smit (Outeniqua teacher and organiser of the evening), Marizel Botha, Ronel Lampbrecht (Outeniqua marketing department) and Shannon du Toit (owner Inferno).

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

