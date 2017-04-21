Jimmy Kimmel to host 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The 49-year-old talk show host ,Jimmy Kimmel, took the reigns for the glitzy award ceremony earlier this year, and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs loved his performance so much she’s hired him to reprise his role next year for the 90th Academy Awards.

Jimmy also confirmed the news in his own statement, where he poked fun at the infamous mishap at this year’s show when the wrong winner was mistakenly read out for the coveted Best Picture award.

And he mentioned the mix up – which saw La La Land read out as the winner instead of Moonlight after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope – when he took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Jimmy will host the show under the direction of Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd who will both be returning to produce the show, as Cheryl dubbed the trio as the “Oscars Dream Team”.Cheryl said in a statement released on Tuesday, 16 May: “Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar Dream Team. Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history.”He said: “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd. If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”