Vaccaro's lioness awaits her cubs

GEORGE NEWS - Local artist, Roberto Vaccaro, who struck gold on the South African art market with his dramatic metal art work, recently produced one of his biggest sculptures, Thunder Cat 2.

The young Georgian laughs as he admits that this is his heaviest work to date. The larger-than-life work tested his design and craftsmanship to the limit. Gravity posed a particular challenge in the making of this 700kg-artwork - winching it up caused a beam in Vaccaro's workshop to crack.

Working exclusively through the Candice Berman Gallery in Johannesburg, the renowned metal sculptor has had to adapt his work and his manufacturing process to satisfy the exacting aesthetic requirements of corporate clients. But at heart he remains the down-to-earth former scout who loves George's outdoor life.

While remaining faithful to his original design style that captures the beauty, symmetry and vulnerability of wild animals like leopards, owls and lionesses, his artworks have acquired a gleam that makes them resemble stainless steel. The brown rust look has disappeared, but the works are still one hundred percent made up of scrap metal pieces from AA scrap yard in George - things like garden forks, typewriters, engine parts, bicycle seats and car brakes.

Seeing the lioness Thunder Cat 2 (for which he still has to add two cubs) in all its glory, it is easy to forget the hard labour that goes into it. Roberto spends hours on end hammering pieces into the shapes required to conform to the external outlines.

The apprenticeship he underwent as a young teenage boy under the exacting standards of his Italian grandfather Vicenzo has paid ten-fold dividends. For many years Vicenzo taught Roberto the finer intricacies of welding and engineering and thus equipped him with a skill for which there will always be a demand.

His acceptance and recognition in serious art collector's circles came through the introduction to Dr Paul Bayliss, the curator of the Absa Bank Art Collection.

"My solo exhibition at the KKNK in 2016 sold out, and at the same time Candice Berman Gallery signed me up to produce works under contract," he says. At the moment Roberto has a back-breaking list of works he has to produce.

Although he was given a full scholarship to attend the Michaelis School of Fine Arts in Cape Town, he left after 9 months after the lecturers admitted that there was very little they could teach the master craftsman. He produces his own designs but by no means tries to produce animals to their exact dimensions and instead deliberately exaggerates.

"I want to portray wildlife in urban settings to juxtapose the two elements and so emphasise their vulnerability and their beauty," he says. With a staunch environmentalist mother like Monica, it is small wonder that he has a deeply ingrained consciousness of the need to conserve of our environment. One of his first works (purchased by the Landmark Foundation) was a leopard made from gin traps.

It forcefully drove home that the banned use of bone crunching gin traps, which maim and kill our last beautiful creatures, should be enforced more rigorously. Despite his serious reflective side, Roberto is a cheerful guy and happy that he has so far had all the lucky breaks a young artist can ask for. He finds his work so engrossing that he tends to forget to pause and rest - often hammering and welding for 9 to 10 hours a day.

