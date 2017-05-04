Translate to: 

La dolce vita at Bocca Dolce

On Saturdays and Sundays, Bocca Dolce has a huge Harvest Table buffet on offer, with soups, starters, mains and desserts, and during the week there is an á la carte menu with cakes, breakfast and lunch dishes.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - I wonder if residents of the Garden Route realise quite how lucky we are to live here, as we have such an amazing array of different restaurants (some good and some bad) in the area.
 
A lot of them are hidden away and little known, but I hope that with the Quisine Queen and Kwisine King restaurant reviews, we will save you the trouble of looking for these unknown gems yourselves.
 
One such restaurant is Bocca Dolce, which very few people have heard about, let alone even been to. You will find it in a little village called Wittedrift that is just outside Plettenberg Bay on Quarry Lake Estate. It is a vegan restaurant, but please don't let that put off all you meat eaters!
 
Vegan means that no animal products are used at all in the dishes. So no dairy, eggs, meat, gelatine or honey is used at all. But that certainly does not detract from the truly amazing food on offer. You can enjoy their freshly baked bread served with vegan butter. The butter is made from soya milk, soya lecithin, coconut oil, turmeric and lemon juice.
 
On Saturdays and Sundays, there is a huge Harvest Table buffet on offer, with soups, starters, mains and desserts, and during the week there is an á la carte menu offering cakes, breakfast and lunch dishes. I have only been there on a Sunday, and enjoyed the lunch so much on my first visit that I drove there the following Sunday as well!
 
Adrian, who I think is the manager, seems to have boundless energy, and never seems to stand still. He checks on all the tables to make sure everyone is happy, he explains all the dishes on the buffet if you ask (maybe labels next to each dish will help) and then takes diners into the coffee store at the back, where they also roast their own coffee beans and where Adrian again explains the different blends of beans.
 
There are freshly made vegetable and fruit drinks and all the vegetables are grown on their organic farm. I fell in love with a salad made from broccoli, cauliflower and green peas with a gorgeous dressing, and went back for another helping as my starter.
 
One of the hot mains was chicken pie without chicken, but I stuck to the cold dishes, like the tiny calzone folded pizzas, the deep-fried crispy crumbed potato slices and the chicken kebabs without the chicken. The Caprese kebabs with homemade non dairy mozzarella cheese, and fresh farm tomatoes with olives and fresh basil was to die for. My advice is to take a small spoonful of everything to see which you like, and then go back for more of the dishes you like, as there is just so much choice.
 
The desserts stood out for me, as there was a vegan trifle, made without gelatine and dairy cream; tarte tatin; 'milk' tart; and lovely crunchy mini pastry 'cream' horns.
 
As if the food isn't amazing enough, you can also take your own wine at no corkage, to enjoy with the gorgeous food. They are also pet friendly, so feel free to take your spoilt pooch along to enjoy Sunday lunch with you!
 
Address: Quarry Lake Estate, Stofpad, Wittedrift, near Plettenberg Bay
Phone: 083 562 7236
 
Our two mystery diners are food and wine experts who pay their own way. Only positive experiences are shared with our readers.
 
