Holy Cross Quiz Evening

GEORGE NEWS - Holy Cross Pre-Primary will host an exciting Quiz Evening on Friday, 2 June.

The event will take place at the St. Augustine church hall in Meade Street.

The theme of the evening is 'Fairytales' - please dress up!

A silent auction will also take place.

Tickets are R80 per person and must be booked before 26 May.

Call Marlene on 044 873 34529 / Kim on 044 873 4063 to book yours.

Remember to bring your own snacks and drinks.

The event starts at 18:30.

