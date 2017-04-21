Holy Cross Quiz Evening

Holy Cross Pre-Primary will host a Quiz Evening on 2 June.
The event will take place at the St. Augustine church hall in Meade Street.
The theme of the evening is 'Fairytales' - please dress up!
A silent auction will also take place.
Tickets are R80 per person and must be booked before 26 May.
Call Marlene on 044 873 34529 / Kim on 044 873 4063 to book yours.
Remember to bring your own snacks and drinks.
The event starts at 18:30.
Tue, 16 May 2017
