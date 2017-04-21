Holy Cross hosts Music Montage

The guest choir at the Music Montage on 23 May at the George Civic Centre is, once again, the South Cape Children's Choir conducted by Jan-Erik Swart.

GEORGE NEWS - It's time again for the annual Music Montage, an evening of beautiful choir singing, to be held in the George Civic Centre on Tuesday 23 May at 18:00.

This year it is hosted by Holy Cross Primary School. Choirs and vocal ensembles of George Preparatory School, Outeniqua Primary School, Laerskool George-Suid and Holy Cross Primary School will each have a turn to sing two songs.

There will also be separate mass choir items for junior and senior choirs. It is not often that young choristers have the opportunity so sing en masse. This is always the highlight of the evening, enjoyed by choir members and audience alike.

The guest choir, once again, is the South Cape Children's Choir conducted by Jan-Erik Swart. We are honoured to have them as our special guest choir as they are preparing for their participation in the 2018 World Choir Games.

The evening will start promptly at 18:00. Concert-goers are requested to be seated by 17:45. The doors will close at 18:00.

Tickets cost R50 for adults and R25 for scholars and are available at Holy Cross Primary School during school hours. Tickets will also be available at the door. Buy your tickets well in advance to avoid a last minute rush. Phone 044 873 3429 for more information.

