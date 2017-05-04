House concert raises R6 000 for Outeniqua Primary

Rorke Bubanj played London bridge is falling. He is the grandson of the hostess, Dr Ronell van Aswegen.

GEORGE NEWS - Talented young musicians and teachers from several schools performed for the George Music Club at a benefit concert for the Outeniqua Primary School last week. The event took place on Thursday 11 May at the Fancourt residence of Dr Ronell and Neels van Aswegen.

Performances were given by Rùan van der Vyver (flute); Cienna Erffman (piano); Jessica Mentz (descant recorder); Rorke Bubanj (piano); Wynand van Reenen (guitar) and Michael van der Walt (piano); Drikus de Jager (piano); Kristin Swart (piano); Theuns Botha (piano) and Stacey Brits (descant recorder).

In the second half of the evening the Outeniqua Primary Recorder Ensemble consisting of Avriel Kaplan, Kevin Olusola and Taylor Parks performed Na Na. Emma Lutsch (piano); Aidan le Grange (guitar) and Jessica Mentz (descant recorder) each had a turn.

Teachers Anne-Marié Bucholtz and Michael van der Walt played a piano duet (Don't get around much any more) by Duke Ellington and Bob Russell. Other performers were Monique van der Walt (saxophone); Conrad Holm (piano); Carla Krüger (flute); Drini Botha (flute) and Mia Wright (treble recorder). Marcel Strydom (tenor) performed Shooting Star. Music ranged from classical to light classical and popular music.

The concert raised R6 000 and Michael van der Walt of the music department of Outeniqua Primary expressed his appreciation for the excellent performances and the support of the event.

