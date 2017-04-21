Hackers hold new Disney movie hostage and demand ransom

Disney are working with investigators on the issue and they insist they will not pay.

Disney are working with investigators on the issue and they insist they will not pay.

The problem is not exclusive to Disney, as other movie studios have also been hit in the last year.

Netflix was also a reported victim, with episodes of one of its most popular shows held ransom.



Netflix did not pay and several episodes were illegally released on illegal upload sites. The FBI are investigating the incident.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Disney have refused to pay hackers who have gained access to a new Disney movie and are demanding a ransom.Disney have not named the movie, but speculation is that it may be ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ or ‘Cars 3’.