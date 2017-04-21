Translate to: 

Kylie Jenner releases first trailer of reality show

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS & VIDEO - The 19-year-old television personality has spent most of her life in front of the camera starring on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and has said that keeping up her on-screen persona has become a struggle that she believes she “can’t keep up forever”
 
Speaking in a trailer for her upcoming spin-off show Life of Kylie, the lip kit mogul said: “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t. I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am.

“There’s two sides of me. There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends. This show is a gift for my fans.

“Nobody has a perfect life. But I’m not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can’t do it forever. This isn’t Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This is like a therapy session.”

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that some members of Kylie’s famous family – which includes sister Kendall Jenner and half-sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian – are “jealous” of her eight-part docuseries deal with broadcaster E!
 
A source said: “The show has been in talks for months. The family is excited about it.

“Kylie and Kendall really are the next generation. They keep the entire family relevant.

“Overall, everyone is really happy about it. But of course, there’s some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.”

Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner will act as executive producers for the project and Kris previously took to Twitter to share her excitement over the deal.

She wrote: “Congrats @KylieJenner!!! #LifeofKylie coming this summer!!! #proudmama (sic).”

Watch the trailer below:
 
 
09:47 (GMT+2), Tue, 16 May 2017
