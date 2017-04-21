Translate to: 

Dancing for dogs

Dancing for dogs
Dancers of the Christelle Smit Dance Studio. Students from seven local dance schools will take part in an upcoming performance at the Arts Theatre.
GEORGE NEWS - The South Cape Dance Teachers Association is presenting an extravaganza of dance, Dance Mosaic - Dancing For Dogs, at the George Arts Theatre on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June.
 
Two shows are scheduled for each day (15:00 and 19:00), and tickets are available at the theatre.
 
Abigail Geldenhuys, a teacher at the Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet, started the Dance Mosaic initiative in 2014. For the upcoming show, seven teachers from five local dance schools will put together a mosaic of dance genres ranging from classical ballet to hip hop.
 
"This is the second time we are staging this collaborative work," said Geldenhuys. "As a passionate animal activist I approached the participating teachers and requested that the funds generated from the show be used to fund a spayathon in the Garden Route. The cast will assist in the recovery rooms to comfort the animals as they come out of anaesthetic after the operations. This way we teach our pupils compassion and love."
 
Donations towards this fund can also be made by the public.
 
Ballerinas of the Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet. Photo: Marike Fourie 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:41 (GMT+2), Mon, 15 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Will you spend R22 000 to cycle with Jan Braai?
Yes
George Herald 3%
No
George Herald 94%
Maybe
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
PeterPumpkin
I'm a 76 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 65.
Stormer855
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 61.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up