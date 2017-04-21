Dancers of the Christelle Smit Dance Studio. Students from seven local dance schools will take part in an upcoming performance at the Arts Theatre.

GEORGE NEWS - The South Cape Dance Teachers Association is presenting an extravaganza of dance, Dance Mosaic - Dancing For Dogs, at the George Arts Theatre on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June.

Two shows are scheduled for each day (15:00 and 19:00), and tickets are available at the theatre.

Abigail Geldenhuys, a teacher at the Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet, started the Dance Mosaic initiative in 2014. For the upcoming show, seven teachers from five local dance schools will put together a mosaic of dance genres ranging from classical ballet to hip hop.

"This is the second time we are staging this collaborative work," said Geldenhuys. "As a passionate animal activist I approached the participating teachers and requested that the funds generated from the show be used to fund a spayathon in the Garden Route. The cast will assist in the recovery rooms to comfort the animals as they come out of anaesthetic after the operations. This way we teach our pupils compassion and love."

Donations towards this fund can also be made by the public.

Ballerinas of the Townsend Geldenhuys School of Ballet. Photo: Marike Fourie

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'