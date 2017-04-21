Rare Harry Potter prequel stolen in British library

JK Rowling

The proceeds from the auction were donated to English PEN, an organisation which champions freedom of expression, and to Dyslexia Action.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A rare Harry Potter prequel handwritten by author J.K. Rowling on a postcard has been stolen during a burglary in central England, police said on Friday as they appealed for help from fans of the wizard across the world.The 800-word story, set three years before Harry Potter is born and which sold for 25,000 pounds ($32,152) at a charity auction in 2008, was stolen from a property in Birmingham between 13-24 April.“Please don’t buy this if you’re offered it,” Rowling wrote on Twitter. “Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it.”