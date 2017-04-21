Great tips and TV-viewing for mums and daughters this Mother’s Day

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - On May 14 we celebrate the most important women in our lives.

So how can you make the day extra special? For starters, could Dad and the boys please head out for the day and enjoy some separate male-bonding time? Thank you…

Right, let’s get down to the important stuff. Mums and daughters, make this special occasion about you. Some pampering, snacks and great shows are in order now that you have control over the TV remote again!

1. Snooze in. With the boys out of the way, catch up on that all-important beauty sleep. Sis can go ahead in preparing a mouth-watering breakfast. We’re thinking flapjacks with bacon and syrup (go on, treat yourself!)

2. Alternatively, grab some fresh fruit, juice and whole wheat toast, and have a girls’ picnic in the lounge while catching up on some gossip.

3. If you’re tired of staying in, why not head to your favourite coffee shop for a cup of java, or even for some bubbly? You know you deserve it.

4. Mum needs to feel appreciated. Not only on Mother’s Day, but every other day of the year as well. Flowers and chocolates won’t always cut it. Also consider:

- Most importantly, hug her as often as possible and tell her you love her.

So what shall we watch? Take a look at our specially compiled Mother's Day Boxset . You're sure to find something that will tickle you - we've got romance, drama, comedy and music! Why not plan your day according to your favourites and make this a day to remember…

Marvellous movies for moms and daughters: