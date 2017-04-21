Great tips and TV-viewing for mums and daughters this Mother’s Day

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - On May 14 we celebrate the most important women in our lives.
So how can you make the day extra special? For starters, could Dad and the boys please head out for the day and enjoy some separate male-bonding time? Thank you…
Right, let’s get down to the important stuff. Mums and daughters, make this special occasion about you. Some pampering, snacks and great shows are in order now that you have control over the TV remote again!
What our ideal day looks like:
1. Snooze in. With the boys out of the way, catch up on that all-important beauty sleep. Sis can go ahead in preparing a mouth-watering breakfast. We’re thinking flapjacks with bacon and syrup (go on, treat yourself!)
2. Alternatively, grab some fresh fruit, juice and whole wheat toast, and have a girls’ picnic in the lounge while catching up on some gossip.
3. If you’re tired of staying in, why not head to your favourite coffee shop for a cup of java, or even for some bubbly? You know you deserve it.
4. Mum needs to feel appreciated. Not only on Mother’s Day, but every other day of the year as well. Flowers and chocolates won’t always cut it. Also consider:
- Helping out with chores more often: helping Mom prep for dinner ensures quality time together
- Keep your cupboards tidy, and spare Mum from going through your stuff.
- Wake up on time for school and avoid Mum’s fussing!
- Keep sibling rivalry to a minimum…
- Most importantly, hug her as often as possible and tell her you love her.
5. When you’re feeling all recharged and ready for a day of relaxation, make your way to the couch, gather enough pillows and make yourselves comfy. Snacks and treats are mandatory, and should be within your immediate reach.
So what shall we watch?Serious about series? For your consideration:
Take a look at our specially compiled Mother’s Day Boxset
. You’re sure to find something that will tickle you - we’ve got romance, drama, comedy and music! Why not plan your day according to your favourites and make this a day to remember…
UnREAL
Reality shows are often full of drama, and this TV series starring Shiri Appleby tells the story of a young reality television producer who works behind the scenes and on the set of a “Bachelor”-style dating show. She’s constantly pushed by her boss (Constance Zimmer) to manipulate the relationships among contestants. Spicy!Watch now.Fall
A psychological thriller that examines the lives of two hunters: one is a serial killer who preys on victims in and around Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the other is a female detective drafted from the London Metropolitan Police to catch him… We’re left on the edge of our seats with this one.Watch nowNashville
The music industry has many great stories to tell. This musical drama depicts a fading country music star who comes into conflict with a young, up-and-coming singer on the scene. How will it end? Who will triumph? Watch now
Parks & Recreation
Leslie Knope is a mid-level politician in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department who hopes to beautify her town (and boost her own career). Her aim is to transform a construction site into a community park, but what should be a fairly simple project is stymied at every turn by bureaucrats, selfish neighbours, governmental red tape and a myriad of other challenges. ROFL-guaranteed.Watch now Marvellous movies for moms and daughters:Life Happens
Kim and Deena try and fight to maintain a normal life after Kim gets pregnant during a one-night stand. Friends stick together, no matter what. Right…?Watch nowWhat to Expect When Expecting
A romantic comedy that follows the lives of five interconnected couples. They quickly realise that having kids is more challenging than any of them expected. Moms can certainly relate to this one.Watch nowSomething Borrowed
Friendships are tested and secrets come to the surface when terminally single Rachel falls for Dex, her best friend’s fiancé. Are crushes and friendships compatible…? Shall We Dance
A romantic comedy where a bored, overworked estate lawyer, upon first sight of a beautiful instructor, signs up for ballroom dancing lessons. Richard Gere is our main protagonist in this love story. What more can you ask for?Watch now
Our Boxset
(link to box set) will keep you entertained on your special day. Whether alone, or spent with your daughter, this is a day you will not forget anytime soon. And when the boys come back from their outing … make sure that they have enough dishes to keep them busy!