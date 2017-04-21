Leon Schuster’s suicide prank left Alfred Ntombela in tears

Leon Schuster.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Veteran actor Alfred Ntombela has recounted the worst prank Leon Schuster ever played on him after years of working together.

“I felt so small. He said; ‘You’ve been Schusted (pranked)’. I just left the room and couldn’t speak to him. I locked myself in my room and just slept. It was so bad,” he added.

Alfred and Leon may be partners in crime and have worked on numerous films together, but that didn’t mean he was exempt from Leon’s devious pranks.During an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk, Alfred recalled how one day Leon went too far with a prank and threatened to commit suicide.Alfred remembered being reduced to tears when Leon said he wanted to end his life.“He made me cry. We were on the 22nd floor of a building in Durban. He opened the window, and I could see he was drunk. He said that he was sick and tired of this life, and this life is miserable. He put his foot through the open window, then another foot. I pulled him in. He said; ‘leave me alone, I want to die,’” he said.Alfred detailed how Leon left the room only to return minutes later with the same plan.“He exited the room but left the window open. Suddenly, he returned to the room to make a run for the window again,” Alfred recounted.