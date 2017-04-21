Aladdin musical to hit the stage

Aladdin - an Arabian Night Tale, will be staged at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre from 22 June to 2 July.

GEORGE NEWS - A musical, Aladdin - an Arabian Night Tale, will be presented by the George Society of Arts at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre from 22 June to 2 July. There will be ten perfomances of the two-hour show.

The Lifehouse Productions show was adapted by Wayne R Scott and is directed by Quintin van Biljon. He is assisted by Madie Calitz. The actors have been rehearsing since March this year.

Theatre Manager Heather Stead says this adaptation of the timeless Arabian tale will lift your spirits.

"The show will make you soar like a flying carpet to zany heights of hilarity. In this musical play script you will meet the lovable urchin Aladdin, and his goofy friends Jammal the Camel and Baggy the Monkey, on an adventure full of treachery as the villain Zoltan leads a search for the Golden Lamp."

Tickets are available from the George Arts Theatre. Phone the theatre on 044 874 3142 or book online .

