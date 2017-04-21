The Brandenburg Trio a music lover's dream

The Brandenburg Trio.

GEORGE NEWS - The Arts Theatre was full of music lovers on Saturday evening who were treated to a very special concert by the young trio of very talented string players - Avigail Bushakevitz (violin), her husband Ernst-Martin Schmidt (viola), and their friend, the Spanish cellist, Andrea Casarrubios. They formed the Brandenburg Trio in 2014 and what a privilege it was to listen to them.

They opened their programme with a very gentle but inconsequential Fantasia by Henry Purcell which sort of faded away at the end. After a short, confused silence the Trio continued with their programme.

The Beethoven string trio in G major, Op 9 No 1, was the first of three string trios written in 1797 and dedicated to Count Johan von Browne, the composer's patron. Beethoven said this was one of his finest compositions. It is a robust work with hints of the symphonic works to follow and the Trio treated it with confidence, fully understanding all its changes of mood and tempo.

One disappointing feature of the evening was the audience applauding between movements. This destroys the atmosphere and the continuity that the players have created. It happened throughout the evening and was a great shame.

Gideon Klein was a young Moravian Jewish composer who died at the very young age of 26. While in Terezin, the Nazi concentration camp, he wrote the string trio in 1944. This was to be his last work. Throughout his life he had been influenced by the composers Arnold Schoenberg and Anton Webern and their quarter tone music. Not surprisingly, it is a very uncomfortable piece, full of harsh clashes and no discernible melodies.

After the interval, concert goers were treated to the lovely Mozart String Trio in E flat K 563 written in 1788. This work is also known as the Divertimento, but it is one of the fully completed string trios that Mozart wrote. The second movement, Adagio, was nothing short of sublime. Clearly the instrumentalists thoroughly enjoyed playing this work with all the coquettishness that Mozart intended and they ended with a final flourish to ecstatic applause from the audience. It was the neatest Mozart I have ever heard.

This trio can only go to even higher places.

They are a 'together' group with great talent, in full command of their instruments. This was proved in the encore which was the second movement of a string trio by Jean Francaix (1912-1997) written in 1933. It has a gentle lullaby quality and here the tone and dynamic control of all the strings were superb. What a wonderful way to send us all home.

Article by Sue Rijsdijk.

